Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at $642,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock worth $232,882,339. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHD opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

