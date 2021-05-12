Brokerages Anticipate Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to post $276.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.66 million and the lowest is $274.63 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $233.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 32,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter.

CATM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 629,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,426. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.