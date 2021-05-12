Brokerages Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.27 Million

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post sales of $10.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.97 million to $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $44.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 11.14%.

ELYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 156,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,358. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.31. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

