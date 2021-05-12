Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

