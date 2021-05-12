Brokerages Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.71. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $1,369,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,769,711 shares in the company, valued at $532,069,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,061,490 shares of company stock valued at $79,421,660. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

