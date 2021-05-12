Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) PT at $125.88

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,127.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.