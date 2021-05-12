Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price at $11.42

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 2,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

