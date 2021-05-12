Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $24.90

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,482,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.