Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $128.08

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.08.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

EXR stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.80. 532,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,804. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

