Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $53.86

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insmed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after buying an additional 1,316,630 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Insmed by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after buying an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after buying an additional 289,765 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Insmed by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after buying an additional 984,987 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

