Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $53.86

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insmed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after buying an additional 1,316,630 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Insmed by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after buying an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after buying an additional 289,765 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Insmed by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after buying an additional 984,987 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit