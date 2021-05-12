Brokerages Set Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT at $31.00

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SEB Equity Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SEB Equities cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

