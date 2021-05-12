Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) PT at C$13.33

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TA. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

TA traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.53. 278,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.55. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.32.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.91%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

