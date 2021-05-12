Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dropbox, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dropbox in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dropbox’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

DBX opened at $25.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

