Brokers Issue Forecasts for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

ETTX stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $69.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

