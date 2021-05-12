Brokers Issue Forecasts for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 320,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after buying an additional 554,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

