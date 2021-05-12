Brokers Offer Predictions for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCUS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $314,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 523.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 76,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

