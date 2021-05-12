Brokers Offer Predictions for inTEST Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for inTEST in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

INTT has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a P/E ratio of 615.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

