Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.12 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.