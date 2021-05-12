Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.12 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
