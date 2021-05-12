Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.12 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit