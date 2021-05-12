Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $47.36

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.36, but opened at $45.38. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 189 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

