Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,233. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.