Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

