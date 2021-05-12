Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $89.44, but opened at $92.99. Brooks Automation shares last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 5,647 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 800.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $338,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 64.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 764,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.