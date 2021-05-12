Bryan D. Coy Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cannae stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 7,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 70.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cannae by 119.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,304 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 30.5% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 170,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 47.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cannae by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.