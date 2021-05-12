BSC Station Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and $1.74 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00611126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00247402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004015 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $628.65 or 0.01247570 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00036125 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

