BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.59 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 982,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,423. BTRS has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

