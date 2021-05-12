Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $95.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Bunge stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

