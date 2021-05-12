Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,017.30.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,739.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,799.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,953.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,682.44 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cable One by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

