Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Sells $675,969.88 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CBT stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $36,615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.