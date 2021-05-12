Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Sells $675,969.88 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CBT stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
