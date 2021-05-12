CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

Shares of CACI traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,681,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

