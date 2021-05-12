CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% This Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.40 or 0.00556661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00071172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00247030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.79 or 0.01160678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00034193 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

