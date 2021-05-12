Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.54

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $15.58. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 209,251 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 142,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 90.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

