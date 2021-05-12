Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. 45,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.27.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

