Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. 45,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.27.
