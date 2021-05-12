Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The stock traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 17884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

