Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

CPE opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

