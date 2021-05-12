Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 2,134 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

SPEM stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

