Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.10 and a 200-day moving average of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

