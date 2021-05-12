Calton & Associates Inc. Has $751,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,644,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

