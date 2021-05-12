Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.1% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $229.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

