Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $137.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

