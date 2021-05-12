Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after buying an additional 156,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 2,146,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

