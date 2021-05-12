Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €68.00 ($80.00) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($71.60).

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €48.56 ($57.13) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of €50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

