Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.37. Cango shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 1,315 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $782.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Research analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

