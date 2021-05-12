Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

CMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of CMD opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

