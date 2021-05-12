Capital One Financial Weighs in on Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of GDP opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

