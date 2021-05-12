Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.55

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 135245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

