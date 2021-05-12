Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $651.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

