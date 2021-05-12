Carbon Market Capitalization Reaches $10.39 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 84.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $267,046.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.42 or 0.00518318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00253227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.31 or 0.01241137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00034211 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,679,363 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

