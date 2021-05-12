Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 2,941 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $299,952.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

CDLX stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

