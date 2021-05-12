Caren L. Mason Sells 107,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00.

Shares of STAA traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 506,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,020. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $139.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.11 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

