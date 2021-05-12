Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.26 million for the quarter.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

